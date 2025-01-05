Thick fog grips Punjab, Haryana; visibility drops to zero

A thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday morning and visibility in several places in the states, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Ambala, dropped to zero, India Meteorological department (IMD) officials said. Commuters wade through dense fog in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Large parts of the two states have been experiencing thick fog cover for the past few days and on Saturday, visibility dropped to zero at many places including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal, while Chandigarh was also blanketed by heavy fog in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, biting cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts.

In Haryana,Narnaul was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Sirsa recorded 6 degrees Celsius while 6.6 degrees Celsius was registered in Jind. Hisar recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, while both Gurugram and Bhiwani registered similar temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius. Biting cold swept through Sangrur and Bathinda in Punjab, both recording minimum temperatures of 5.1 degrees and 5.2 degrees, respectively.

Amritsar and Faridkot recorded respective minimums of 7.3 degrees Celsius and 6.2 degrees Celsius. While Patiala and Gurdaspur registered similar temperatures of 7.5 degrees Celsius, Barnala shivered at 7.6 degrees.

Ludhiana and Mohali recorded respective minimums of 8.4 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

IMD alert for thunderstorm, fog for two days

The IMD has issued an ‘yellow alert’ for thunderstorm and dense fog for the next two days in Haryana. On Saturday, dense fog engulfed the state with visibility reducing to 10 metres at major stations like Karnal and Ambala, while it dropped to 50 metres at Hisar.

The foggy weather has forced the drivers to slow down their vehicles on the highway, where the threat of vehicle pile-ups looms large during the night hours.