Thief decamps with cash, mobile phones worth 2.75 lakh from Ludhiana shop

A thief broke into a shop in Nandpur village in broad daylight and stole mobiles phones and cash worth ₹2.75 lakh on Tuesday.

The shop owner, Rajiv Bhatia, a local resident, told the police that he locked the shop on Tuesday as had to leave for some urgent work. When he returned after two hours, he was shocked to find the lock of the wooden door broken.

On stepping inside, he realised mobile phones worth about ₹2.5 lakh and ₹25,000 in cash were stolen.

Bhatia immediately informed the Sahnewal police, who reached the spot and launched a probe.

During investigation, police established that a youth in a red T-shirt broke open the lock and entered the shop, before stealing the cash and mobile phones.

Investigating officer Wazir Singh said they had lodged an FIR and were trying to trace the accused with the help of CCTV footage.