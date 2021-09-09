Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thief decamps with cash, mobile phones worth 2.75 lakh from Ludhiana shop
chandigarh news

Thief decamps with cash, mobile phones worth 2.75 lakh from Ludhiana shop

The shop owner, Rajiv Bhatia, a resident of Nandpur village, had left for some work after locking his shop when the thief struck
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:26 AM IST
During investigation, police established that a youth in a red T-shirt broke open the lock and entered the shop, before stealing the cash and mobile phones. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A thief broke into a shop in Nandpur village in broad daylight and stole mobiles phones and cash worth 2.75 lakh on Tuesday.

The shop owner, Rajiv Bhatia, a local resident, told the police that he locked the shop on Tuesday as had to leave for some urgent work. When he returned after two hours, he was shocked to find the lock of the wooden door broken.

On stepping inside, he realised mobile phones worth about 2.5 lakh and 25,000 in cash were stolen.

Bhatia immediately informed the Sahnewal police, who reached the spot and launched a probe.

During investigation, police established that a youth in a red T-shirt broke open the lock and entered the shop, before stealing the cash and mobile phones.

Investigating officer Wazir Singh said they had lodged an FIR and were trying to trace the accused with the help of CCTV footage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 govt teachers who beat up 40 Class 11 students in Tohana booked

Two Mohali men convicted, fined for lockdown violations

Golf: Yashas Chandra takes tourney lead at Panchkula club

Mohali: Retired cop who killed wife sent to police custody
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP