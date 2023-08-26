Thieves strike at three locked houses in Chandigarh’s Sectors 20, 51

Despite frequent busting of gangs, thieves continue to have a free run in the city.

In one of the cases, thieves targeted the locked house of a Punjab Police cop in Sector 51, Chandigarh. (iStock)

In three more home break-ins, burglars decamped with cash and jewellery from locked houses in Sector 20 and Sector 51 over the past five days.

The first theft in Sector 20 was reported by Rohit, who works for a private firm. He told the police that he and his wife, who is employed at Punjab and Haryana high court, were away at work on August 24. When they returned around 5.15 pm, they found the lock of the main door broken. On checking inside, they were shocked to find the almirah’s locker damaged and three gold sets, one gold nose ring and six gold rings gone.

He said thieves had also targeted the house of his neighbour, Kamal, who complained that ₹20,000 cash and one gold mangalsutra were stolen from his house.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 454 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 19 police station in connection with both complaints.

In another case, thieves targeted the locked house of a Punjab Police cop in Sector 51.

The complainant, Jarnail Singh, told the police that on August 21, when he and his wife, who works at PGIMER, were on duty, they got a call from their maid, informing that the rear mesh door was open. On rushing back home, they found one gold necklace, three gold bangles and a pair of gold studs, along with some cash, stolen.

A case under Section 380 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

