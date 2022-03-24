Thieves strike at 3 shops in Ludhiana market

Thieves struck at three shops in Bal Singh Nagar Main Market and made away with cash and over 20 mobile phones on Monday night.

One of the complainants, Jagir Chand of Sardar Nagar, who owns a sweetmeat shop, said he had closed the store at around 9.15pm on March 21. When he returned the next day, at 8am, he saw that his locks had been broken, and the cash counter had been emptied of the ₹50,000 he had left in it.

The thieves also targeted a grocery store, owned by one Ashok, and stole ₹35,000. Next, the thieves broke into RK Telecom. The proprietor, Raj Kumar, said the accused stole 26 mobile phones and DVR systems.

Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said that the police had registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and were scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.