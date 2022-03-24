Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Thieves strike at 3 shops in Ludhiana market
chandigarh news

Thieves strike at 3 shops in Ludhiana market

Thieves struck at three shops in Bal Singh Nagar Main Market in Ludhiana and made away with cash and around 20 mobile phones
Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said that the police had registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the thieves and were scanning CCTV footage collected from the Ludhiana market to identify the accused. (Representative)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Thieves struck at three shops in Bal Singh Nagar Main Market and made away with cash and over 20 mobile phones on Monday night.

One of the complainants, Jagir Chand of Sardar Nagar, who owns a sweetmeat shop, said he had closed the store at around 9.15pm on March 21. When he returned the next day, at 8am, he saw that his locks had been broken, and the cash counter had been emptied of the 50,000 he had left in it.

The thieves also targeted a grocery store, owned by one Ashok, and stole 35,000. Next, the thieves broke into RK Telecom. The proprietor, Raj Kumar, said the accused stole 26 mobile phones and DVR systems.

Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh said that the police had registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and were scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP