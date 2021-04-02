Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Third death in Patiala SUV crash, farmers seek murder FIR case against accused excise inspector
chandigarh news

Third death in Patiala SUV crash, farmers seek murder FIR case against accused excise inspector

A 16-year-old boy, who was among those injured after an excise and taxation inspector rammed his speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) into protesting farmers in Patiala three days ago, died on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:52 AM IST
A bumper of the SUV that crashed into protesting farmers in Patiala on March 29.

A 16-year-old boy, who was among those injured after an excise and taxation inspector rammed his speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) into protesting farmers in Patiala three days ago, died on Thursday.

The victim, Paramvir Singh of Inderpura village in the district, is third to die in the accident. While Inderjeet Singh, 65, a resident of Ranjit Nagar locality in the city, had died on the spot, a 2-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries later.

Two persons are still being treated at a local hospital.

The accused, Pritpal Singh, a city resident who is posted in Patran town of the district, was arrested on Thursday after he was discharged from hospital and was sent on 14-day judicial custody.

Station house officer (SHO) Harry Boparai said a case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 297 (rash driving), etc of the Indian Penal Code.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 teachers test positive in Jammu

Another high: 4 deaths, 461 fresh cases in J&K

Third phase of vaccination: 43,000 get first jab across J&K

Mob attacks cops in Tarn Taran village, frees rape accused

In a press conference, Samyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Darshan Pal on Thursday demanded registration of murder case against the accused. “It is a serious matter and the police should take strict action against the accused. The government should give adequate compensation to the families of the deceased,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP