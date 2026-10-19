Haryana tourism department is set to organise the third Surajkund Diwali mela from October 23 to 26 at the Surajkund mela ground in Faridabad, offering visitors a blend of festive shopping, traditional crafts, regional cuisines and cultural entertainment. The four-day event promises to be a major festive attraction for families and visitors from Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. (HT File)

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the mela on October 23, while Union minister Manohar Lal will attend the closing ceremony on October 26 as the chief guest. With around 300 stalls, performances by folk artists and a special musical presentation by renowned Sufi and folk singer Kanwar Grewal, the four-day event promises to be a major festive attraction for families and visitors from Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas.

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