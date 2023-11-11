close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / This Diwali, green crackers from 8 to 10pm allowed in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 12, 2023 05:24 AM IST

Following the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state authorities have introduced measures to promote the use of eco-friendly “green crackers”, bursting of which would be allowed from 8pm to 10pm

Anil Joshi, member secretary of the state pollution control board, said NGT has imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in cities “highly sensitive” to air pollution (HT File Photo)
Anil Joshi, member secretary of the state pollution control board, said NGT has imposed a complete ban on firecrackers in cities “highly sensitive” to air pollution.

However, for cities categorised as moderate and general, permission has been granted to burst green crackers for a two-hour window. These green crackers have been developed to minimise environmental impact by eliminating chemicals, such as aluminium and potassium nitrate, and by keeping smoke and pollution levels to a minimum.

According to the SC orders, a ban has been imposed on bursting firecrackers within 100 metre of “silence zone” premises, which include hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, and educational institutions. Violations of the Air Pollution Prevention and Control Act,1981, Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules and the Environment Protection Act, 1986 could result in a fine of 1 lakh and/or up to 5 years of imprisonment.

Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi issued an order in accordance with these regulations. The responsibility for enforcing compliance with these regulations falls upon the Shimla superintendent of police and all sub-divisional magistrates in the district.

Additionally, deputy divisional officer, Shimla Rural, Nishant Kumar issued a notification to make amendments to the previous orders regarding the sale of firecrackers and fireworks.

