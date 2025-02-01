Menu Explore
This January was warmest in over 14 years in Chandigarh

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Feb 01, 2025 08:26 AM IST

The average maximum temperature of 20.1°C was the highest since 2011, bringing a cosy vibe to the month; in contrast, January 2024 was remarkably colder, with the lowest average maximum temperature of 14.9°C in recent years, as per records readily available

This January was delightfully pleasant, being the warmest in over 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.7°C, even the average minimum temperature of the city was highest since 9.3°C in 2022. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The average maximum temperature of 20.1°C was the highest since 2011, bringing a cosy vibe to the month. In contrast, January 2024 was remarkably colder, with the lowest average maximum temperature of 14.9°C in recent years, as per records readily available.

At 8.7°C, even the average minimum temperature of the city was highest since 9.3°C in 2022.

Sharing the reasons for a warmer start to the year this time, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The unexpected heat was due to the change in wind systems throughout the month. In winter, the North-Westerly winds blow from Himalayas towards this region, bringing the temperature down. But when a Western Disturbance (WD) affects the region, Southern or Eastern winds become the dominant wind system. This year, frequent WDs disrupted the cooler North-Westerly wind system.”

Further, he added that winds continued to blow on most days, which kept fog from forming. “Since last week of December, the city enjoyed long spells of sunlight that prevented peak winter weather from developing. Last year, the city experienced a longer fog spell which kept sunlight out for over two weeks in January, resulting in continuous chilly weather,” he added.

Paul added that the fact that the coldest January in recent years was followed by the warmest January in recent years was also an indicator of climate change.

Rain around the corner

The warm relief may be interrupted by rain in the first week of February. A WD is currently active over the region and may bring along light rain. Another WD will affect the city from February 4 onwards. Expected to be a stronger system, it is likely to lead to more rain.

The city received 22.6 mm rain through January, 40% below the normal average of 37.6 mm, as per IMD.

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, dropped from 25.9°C on Thursday to 23.1°C on Friday, still 2.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also changed slightly from 10.1°C on Thursday to 9.7°C on Friday, 0.9 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C, and the minimum temperature between 9°C and 11°C.

