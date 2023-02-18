This Valentine’s week, its raining offers in tricity

The month of Valentine’s is the time for couples to make their significant others feel special. With most stores and restaurants in the city offering Valentine’s Week discounts and special menus, adorable gifting, date nights, long drives, couple’s spa, etc seem to be on the calendar for most tricity couples.

Olive Bar and Café, Chandigarh is offering a special Valentine’s menu by head chef Anubhav Moza and cocktails inspired by love.

“We have done up a thematic décor and set up a special photo booth. Two unique cupid cocktail offerings – XOXO made of campari, vermouth, fresh strawberry, and sparkling wine; and Olive You made of tequila, jalapeno-infused tequila, strawberry, sangria liqueur, lime juice, cherry syrup, simple syrup, and foamer, are a must try,” says Moza.

Simarjeet Kaur, of Headturners, says, “We are offering up to 50% discount on couple’s spa and grooming sessions. Not just the young couple but some elderly folks are also availing the offers and getting pampered by our team of experts.”

Bake-o-clock’s Radhika Verma says they have curated special hampers of baked goodies including dry cakes, brownies, muffins, cookies, almond and walnut rocks, lavash strips, soup sticks, etc as per client requirements, and providing them individually or with rose bouquets.

“We are also adding in complementary heart-shaped red velvet cakes on all orders worth over ₹3,000,” she said.

Jaswinder Bhalla, of The Gifting World, says throughout the week, customers are coming in looking for unique gift options. “We have lava lamps, bottled love notes, ‘Best Partner’ trophies, ‘love angel’ showpieces, etc in different sizes and price ranges,” he adds.

“We are providing 30% discount on all Valentine’s gifts and greeting cards,” he added.

Raju, a local flourist says the demand for red rose bouquets has increased manifold. “People are looking for options in heart shape or 100-150 rose bouquets and are ready to shell out good money,” he said, adding, “We are ordering extra flower trucks from Ghazipur to meet the demand.”

“My wedding anniversary falls on February 14 so these discounts offer me the perfect opportunity to surprise my partner. One can say that we are spoilt for choice,” says city-based Anusha Shergill.

My partner wanted something unique this year, and a local jeweller was offering good deals on customised rings, so I got an infinity ring for her and am excited for her reaction, says IT professional Manish Mehra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON