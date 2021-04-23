Those not wearing masks properly to be challaned too: HC

Those not wearing masks properly are going to challaned too in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from now.

Both the state governments and Chandigarh administration on Friday assured court that people, who wear masks, leaving their mouth and/or nose exposed, will be treated on the same footing as those not wearing masks at all and will be liable to the same punitive action.

The assurance was given in a suo motu plea initiated by the high court in view of surge in Covid-19 cases in both the states and the UT. The court has now disposed of the plea.

During the hearing on Friday, the Haryana government submitted that nodal agencies in every district headed by the deputy commissioner are functional. It was also informed that secretary, legal services authority in every district will also be a member of the said committee as he receives a number of complaints. The committee will meet every day, the government told the court.

Punjab too assured that a committee on similar lines will be constituted to consider grievances of the public. As of Chandigarh, it said that a war room has been constituted for this purpose.

To the submissions that certain private hospitals are charging exorbitant fee and are fleecing the public, both the governments and the UT assured the court that such grievance will be promptly looked into and punitive measures will be taken against such private hospital and medical institutions.

Further, assurance has been given that surprise checks will be conducted on private facilities. More personnel will be deputed to attend such calls and PCRs/beats in the nearby vicinity will be activated and helpline numbers will be widely publicised, it was assured.

It was also undertaken that authorities will depute officials of the municipal bodies/health authorities to ensure that mask etiquettes are followed by the general public.

Heads of the public as well as private institutions will sensitise the employees to wear masks in an appropriate manner, it was submitted.

The court has asked the authorities to file daily reports to district and sessions judges’ every day.

