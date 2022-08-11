Those who conspired against me have no political standing now, says Bikram Majithia after release in drug case

Taking a dig at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and former state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, after coming out of Patiala Jail, said that those who unleashed vendetta against him are now the “biggest losers and have no political standing”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “The court order has failed all conspiracies against me by Channi, Sidhu, ADGP Harpreet Sidhu and others.”

“Where is Channi and why has he fled to USA? He has lost political ground and got defeated from both seats. The other guy (Navjot Sidhu) is in jail. The other ministers, who were desperate to book me, either lost polls or are in political oblivion. It’s all destined for them as they unleashed political vendetta against an innocent person. They held closed-door meetings with the then DGP SS Chattopadhay and ADGP Harpreet SIdhu, changed officers, to get me booked in a false case. Those, who worked against me, have lost political ground. Truth will prevail,” said Majithia. “The court has also vindicated my stand as it didn’t find any charge against me in the papers submitted by the government,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I advise everyone to not to turn political opposition into personal rivalry, ” said Majithia adding, “Those who booked me, should not forgot that my family had suffered a lot because of this political vendetta.”

He said he is looking forward to spend time with his family members.

Majithia said that he never met with Sidhu in the jail.

Asked about his take on the current regime in the state and their working, he said, “He (Bhagwant Mann) is our CM and I congratulate him for his marriage. We also celebrated his marriage by having laddoos.”

He also appealed to the Centre and state government for the release of the Sikh prisoners. “I have met Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is in jail for more than 25 years. There are many such prisoners and government should release them,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a large number of SAD workers gathered outside the Central Jail, and gave a rousing welcome to Majithia by garlanding him. Majithia went to gurdwara Dukhniwaran to pay obeisance. The SAD leader said he is thankful to everyone who stood by him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON