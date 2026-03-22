Thousands offer Eid prayers at Srinagar’s Hazratbal Shrine

The biggest Eid gathering was held at Dargah Hazratbal even as prayers were not allowed at City’s Grand Mosque Jamia Masjid. People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,at Hazratbal shrine, in Srinagar, on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti offered Eid prayers at the Dargah Hazratbal.

On the closure of the Jamia Masjid, Omar, terming the step as “unfortunate”, said, “Closure of Jamia Masjid on Eid is not only painful but also unfortunate.” While talking to reporters outside Dargah Hazratbal, Omar, said that on the one hand our security agencies are claiming that we are heading towards normalcy but at the same time prayers were disallowed at the historical Jamia Masjid.”I am hopeful that security agencies will review the decision and allow people to offer prayers at all the places.”

Earlier, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had alleged that he was placed under house arrest and gates of Jamia Masjid were locked. “For the seventh consecutive year, amid restrictions and house arrests, Eid prayers remain barred at Jamia Masjid. A day of celebration turned to grief and denial for Muslims . It’s an irony of our times that those who lock our mosques and Eidgahs are the first to wish us Eid Mubarak!,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X.

Mehbooba Mufti, who also offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal, said that it’s unfortunate that no special prayers were made for people of Iran, Palestine and Lebanon who have been caught in war at Dargah Hazratbal. “The people of Kashmir should make generous donations and help to people of Iran who are currently suffering.”

Inspector general of police V K Birdi said that elaborate security arrangements had been made across Kashmir for smooth and peaceful prayers. “Prayers were held across Kashmir very peacefully.”

Large Eid gatherings were held across the Valley where thousands of worshippers prayed for peace and brotherhood.