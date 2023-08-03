Nuh violence victim’s body cremated in Panipat, Hindu bodies take out march

Agitated over the killing of a 24-year-old man of Panipat in the communal violence in Nuh, thousands of people associated with the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal took out a protest march in Panipat.

Bajrang Dal and VHP workers take out a protest march in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali /HT)

People gathered at Panipat soon after the body of Abhishek of Noorwala reached his native place and joined the funeral procession.

Earlier, the family members of Abhishek refused to cremate the body and gathered at the Panipat Civil Hospital. Later, Panipat deputy commissioner Virender Kumar and superintendent of police Ajit Singh held a meeting with the family members and Panipat MLA Mahipal Dhanda raised the demands of the family members with chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, the demands were not disclosed to the public.

The protesters also stopped the ambulance carrying the body of Asbhishek saying that they will not cremate the body until all accused are arrested. Following the intervention of the police and family members of the deceased, they allowed the ambulance to proceed to his native village Noorwala.

Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and MLAs Pramod Vij and Mahipal Dhanda also joined the funeral procession in Panipat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Karnal MP said the government will take stern action against those involved in this violence. Abhishek was the sole breadwinner of the family and was running a car repair shop. He said the government will also help the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the markets of Panipat city remained closed on the call given by Vishva Hindu Parishad and the district Bar Association also suspended work in support of the bandh. Satpal Singh, father of the deceased, has demanded strict action against the people involved in the killing of his son.

Abhishek was among 100 people from Panipat who had gone to participate in the yatra. Similar protests were organised in Karnal, Kurukshetra and others districts as the protesters submitted memorandums to the district authorities demanding action against the accused.

