‘Thrashed’ by private bus driver, man ends life in Pinjore; FIR registered

A bus driver of a private company has been booked for allegedly humiliating a 37-year-old staff member of the same company, which allegedly drove him to end his life, Pinjore police said on Sunday.

The complainant alleged that the victim was disturbed by the humiliation he suffered in front of his co-workers and repeatedly said he could not face them again. (HT File)

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According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, he worked at a private company in Barotiwala (Solan) and travelled to work on his employer’s bus. On June 25, he allegedly had an altercation with the bus driver, Rohit, who assaulted him while they were on their way to the factory in the evening. The victim sustained injuries to his face and head and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The complainant alleged that the victim was disturbed by the humiliation he suffered in front of his co-workers and repeatedly said he could not face them again. The following day, he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself at his rented house in Rattpur Colony, Pinjore. He was rushed to a local hospital and later to GMCH-32 in Chandigarh where he died during treatment on June 27.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, the Pinjore police have registered an FIR against the bus driver under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, the Pinjore police have registered an FIR against the bus driver under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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