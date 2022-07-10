Threat calls to Haryana MLAs: Matter handed over to STF, says Vij

In the wake of five Haryana MLAs allegedly receiving threat calls recently, state’s home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the matter has been handed over to the special task force (STF) for further investigation and he is daily monitoring the developments connected with the probe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, while one MLA who received threat call is from the BJP, the remaining four are from main opposition Congress and most of the calls pertain to extortion threats made over mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.

“We have handed over the matter to the STF for further investigation, which is working on this. I am daily monitoring the developments connected with the probe,” Vij told reporters in Sonepat.

He said the STF is making progress in the case, “but at this stage, I cannot share details in public”.

Replying to a question that Opposition has alleged law and order has broken down in the state, Vij said all these calls to legislators are coming from abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, BJP MLA Sanjay Singh had allegedly received an extortion call in which the caller identified himself as an associate of notorious Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded ₹5 lakh. According to a complaint later filed by him, he had also got an extortion message on WhatsApp on June 25.

Among the Congress MLAs, Safidon legislator Subhash Gangoli had on Friday lodged a complaint with Haryana police citing threat to his life. He had stated that he received a threat message demanding ₹5 lakh on his mobile from a Dubai number. Congress MLA from Sonepat Surender Panwar too had earlier received a threat call from Dubai and the caller had demanded ransom from him.

On Friday, five men had allegedly barged into the Pataudi house of Badli’s Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats when he was not there and roughed up his cook threatening to set the legislator “right like Sidhu Moose Wala, the police had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to this particular case, Vij said he spoke to the superintendent of police of the district and the state DGP. “We will catch the culprits,” he said.