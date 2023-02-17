‘Threat’ to DC, SHOs: Local court acquits SAD leader Valtoha in six-year-old case

A local court on Friday acquitted senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Khemkaran MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha in a case of “threatening and abusing” former Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and station house officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case was filed on the complaint of Congress leader Tejpreet Singh Peter Sandhu. The complaint was made to the then senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Harjit Singh against Valtoha based on a purported video that went viral on social media.

The complainant produced this video purportedly showing Valtoha threatening the then Tarn Taran DC and station house officers with dire consequences for “harassing” his party workers, who were sitting on a dharna.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Congress leader, Sadar Police station registered a case against Valtoha under section 189 of IPC.

Advocate JS Dhillon, the counsel of the SAD leader, said, “Tarn Taran chief judicial magistrate Rajesh Ahluwalia while accepting the arguments of the defence acquitted my client”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}