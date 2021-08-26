Threatened with sexual harassment case, Ludhiana factory worker ends life

Threatened by a couple and their woman aide with a false case of sexual harassment, a 45-year-old factory worker ended his life by consuming poison in Ghumait village on Tuesday.

Koom Kalan police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the trio under the charges of abetment to suicide.

The accused are Bharat of Koom Kalan, his wife Aarti and another woman, who is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged by the 19-year-old son of the victim.

The complainant said his father used to work at a local Tara Feeder store.

“On Monday night, we had dinner and went to sleep. On Tuesday morning, we could not find my father and launched a search to find him. In the evening, a local informed us that the body of my father was spotted in the fields near Ghumait village,” he told the police.

“We rushed to the spot and found out that my father had ended his life by consuming poison,” he added.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police found a suicide note from the pocket of the victim wherein he has mentioned about Bharat, Aarti and an unidentified woman, who forced him to take the extreme step.

The victim stated that the trio had borrowed ₹34,000 from him, but refused to return the money.

The cop said the accused threatened the victim with implication in a sexual harassment case when he sought his money back.

The ASI said the FIR has been registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

A hunt is on to nab the trio, he added.