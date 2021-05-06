Three aides of gangster Lehmbar arrested with weapons in Ludhiana

Police arrested three aides of notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh Lehmbar in Jagraon city on Tuesday night

Inspector Simarjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), City Jagraon police station, said those arrested had been identified as Gurmanjot Singh, alias Toor, and Gurjot Singh, alias Ramna, of Chakar village, and Parvinder Singh, alias Binder, of Lakha village.

A .32-bore pistol, a .315-bore countrymade pistol, bullets and a car were recovered from their possession.

“The accused were arrested following secret information that they were lurking in the city to commit crime. They are all facing trials in several cases, including double murder, murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault and possessing illegal weapons, registered at various police stations of Ludhiana Rural police,” he said, adding that the gang’s kingpin Lehmbar was on the run.

The trio was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. They were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to five-day police custody.

“Important information about the gang’s network is expected from the accused,” the SHO said.

