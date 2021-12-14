Three areas in Ludhiana declared micro containment zones

Amid fear that the spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus could trigger the third wave of the coronavirus, the health department is being proactive in containing any possible outbreak.

The department has set up three micro- containment zones in three posh localities namely Gurdev Nagar, South Model Gram and Sarabha I- Block, after two families tested positive for the coronavirus.

A department official, requesting anonymity, said that the family members were tested positive in South Model Gram, while four family members were found positive in Sarabha Nagar.Their samples have been sent for mandatory genome-sequencing test. None of those who tested positive had come in contact with an international traveller.

A letter issued by the health and family welfare department of Punjab had asked all civil surgeons, vice-chancellors of the medical and animal sciences university, medical colleges of the state and private testing laboratories to share the data.

The letter reads that passengers who travel internationally are required to undergo RTCPR test as per government guidelines and at the same time, if anyone is found corona positive, it is necessary to find out its variant. “Hence, if any international traveller comes to your institution or laboratory and is found corona positive, then a sample should be sent immediately for Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, for genome squencing test,” reads the letter.

Four fresh cases added

As many as four fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in the district on Monday. According to the reports shared by district administration, the number of active patients in the district has increased to 37 of which 33 are home isolated and four are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

The tally of positive cases has reached 87,707, of which 85,556 have recovered. As many as 2,114 have succumbed to Covid.