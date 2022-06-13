Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three arrested for vandalising vehicles outside Chandigarh club

The accused had smashed the windshields of eight vehicles parked outside the club and also stolen some articles from the cars before fleeing, said police
The accused had gone on a rampage after being denied entry to a private party at the club. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested three men for vandalising eight cars outside The Jungle Bar at Kalagram, Manimajra, on Friday night.

The accused identified as Atul, 22, Rinku, 35, and Anish, 22, had gone on rampage after being denied entry to a private party at the club. They had smashed the windshields of eight vehicles parked outside the club and also stolen some articles from the cars before fleeing, said police.

Police were able to identify them with the help of CCTV footage and arrested them on Sunday evening. The accused have been booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 379 (theft), 395 (dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Arms Act at the Mauli Jagran police station. They will be presented in court on Monday.

