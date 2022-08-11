Three arrested with 10 kg poppy husk, 130 gm heroin in Ludhiana

Police’s Crime Branch 1 and 2 arrested three men after recovering 10 kg poppy husk and 30 gm and 100 gm heroin respectively from their possession.

In the first case, a team of Crime Branch 2 led by inspector Beant Juneja, Crime Branch 2 in-charge, arrested Rajpal Singh, 57, of Giaspura with 10 kg poppy husk at a check post near Rose Garden in Giaspura.

The second accused, Karanjit Singh, 24, of Gopal Nagar, Thana Tibba, was arrested with 30 gm heroin at a check post installed near the Star City Colony by Crime Branch 2. He was travelling with the heroin on a motorcycle, which has also been impounded by the police.

Karanjit, during investigation, revealed that he acquired the heroin form an alleged drug peddler, Harpreet Singh, 28, of Tajpur village.

The accused said he was paid ₹1,000 per day for supplying the heroin. Police are currently working on arresting Harpreet.

A third accused, Balwinder Singh of Daad village, was arrested with 100 gm heroin at a check post installed at Pakhowal Road near the village by a Crime Branch 1 team. During questioning, he revealed the name of an accomplice, Harpreet Singh, who is currently lodged in jail in a drug-related case. The two accused, along with Harpreet’s father Balkar Singh, were all allegedly involved in peddling drugs.

Separates cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered.

PG owner booked for employing 11-year-old

Ludhiana

Police booked a DMC road resident who runs a paying-guest (PG) accommodation for allegedly employing an 11-year-old. The minor was rescued by the district task force team of the child welfare committee.

A complaint had been lodged by the committee against the accused, Pankaj, who runs a girls’ PG near Rajpura Chowk on DMC road.

Gurjit Singh of the child welfare committee said the employment situation of the minor, who hails from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, was uncovered after a tip-off.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Pal Singh said, “We are yet to arrest the accused as he is away for some work in Rajasthan. We will soon follow the legal procedure as the child has been rescued now.”

The accused have been booked under sections 3A, 14 of the Child Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act 1986.