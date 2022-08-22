Three arrested with 78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh said the accused were nabbed following a tip-off. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.

After Kashmir confessed that he has kept more drug money at his house at Dograwala village in Subhanpur, the police carried out a search and recovered ₹73.7 lakh, the SSP said.

“A case under Sections 21B/29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Kartarpur police station. Their interrogation may lead to more arrests,” the SSP added.

Kashmir already has two cases registered against him under the NDPS Act while Shinda is involved in one such case, he said.