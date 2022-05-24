Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali

The woman, a receptionist at a private company, was raped by the three men at her male friend’s house in Phase 11, Mohali, in May 2019
Of the 1.98 lakh fine imposed on the three convicts, 66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 24, 2022 03:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of 1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, 66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.

The convicts will undergo another month of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.

According to the case files, the three men were booked in May 2019 on the complaint of a woman, who lived in Phase 11 and worked as a receptionist at a private company in Mohali.

She had stated that after she visited another company in Sector 67 for an interview, she accompanied a male friend to his house in Phase 11.

There his three friends, Raja, Sonu and Anmol, raped her at knifepoint and also filmed the crime on a mobile phone. They threatened to upload the video on the internet if she revealed the matter to anyone.

The woman approached the police, which led to the trio’s arrest and charge-sheeting for rape and criminal intimidation.

