Three booked for murder as Yamunanagar man succumbs to injuries
Police said that two of the accused in the case were out on bail in previous assault case; the deceased from Yamunanagar suffered excess bleeding in head
: Three men have been booked on murder charges after a 24-year-old man from Yamunanagar succumbed to assault injuries during treatment, police said on Monday.
The deceased Monu Khan, a daily wager from Manohar Colony area of Jagadhri town, was undergoing treatment at PGIMS in Chandigarh.
The accused have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, Sachin (Khan’s neighbour), Shiva and Bajrangi- all from Yamunanagar.
Gurdayal Singh, in-charge, Buria Gate police post in Yamunanagar, said that Sachin and Shiva were out on bail in an old case of assault on Khan’s friend Kannu, in which Khan was acting as a mediator.
In a case registered earlier under charges of attempted murder, Khan had alleged that on Kanhaiya’s directions, the three men attacked him with weapons around Sunday night.
“Sachin attacked on my legs, Shiva hit with a rod on my head and Bajrangi injured my arms badly. My all limbs were broken in the attack. As I shouted, locals gathered and they fled,” his statement to Jagadhri City police reads.
Gurdayal further said that a case under sections 323, 325, 307 and 34 was registered against them earlier and murder charges have been added.
“Khan suffered excess bleeding in the head and died during treatment in Chandigarh. Khan had threatened them for thrashing his friends earlier, but was also trying to resolve the dispute. This must be the reason they were having a grudge on Khan. Further probe is underway and no arrest has been made so far,” the police official said.
Chandigarh MC to allocate sites to 2,608 vendors
The town vending committee of Chandigarh municipal corporation on Monday approved allocation of new vending sites for 2,608 registered vendors under the non-essential service providers' category. The committee also gave approval for exemption of monthly street vending fee for the month of May 2021. At a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, the committee also decided to provide basic amenities at the vending zones, including drinking water facility, light and toilets.
Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022: Minister inaugurates games in Mohali
Punjab minister of tourism and culture affair Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday inaugurated district-level games under “Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022” at the multi-purpose sports stadium in Sector 78, Mohali. Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the success of these games can be estimated from the fact that as 4,200 players have registered from the Dera Bassi block alone. On this occasion, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also congratulated the participating players, coaches and their teachers.
Former Punjab Police constable arrested with 134-gm heroin
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a former constable of Punjab Police with 134-gram heroin. The accused, identified as Amardeep Singh alias Kaka, 35, of Ferozepur, was caught during a checking near Sector 39. Amardeep is facing trial in five cases including one of attempt to murder registered 2009, two under Excise Act in 2018 and 2021, one under Arms Act in 2021 and a drugs case lodged in 2021.
Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
A district court in Bathinda sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on 12-day police remand on Monday. Bishnoi was produced before chief judicial magistrate Harjot Singh Gill amid tight security in an attempt-to-murder and extortion case registered last year. A city-based entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar Mangla escaped unhurt in the incident. Police sources said that after producing Bishnoi in the court, he was escorted back to Kharar for questioning. Mangla had accused a Bathinda resident, Chinki, of being an informer of gangster Goldy Brar, who is based abroad and is known to be a close aide of jailed criminal Bishnoi.
Panjab University seeks letter of intent from Haryana government for implementation of PMS Scheme on Punjab pattern
Panjab University has invited a letter of intent from the Haryana government to look into the feasibility of implementing the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme on Punjab pattern for students of Haryana. The communication also outlined that the matter will be subject to the final approval from the varsity syndicate and senate.
