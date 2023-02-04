Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three Chandigarh residents fall prey to cyber crimes

Three Chandigarh residents fall prey to cyber crimes

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:37 AM IST

In the first case, a woman, who lives in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, was duped of ₹1.10 lakh by a man whom she befriended online

Separate cases under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Separate cases under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Three city residents fell prey to cyber criminals who employed various tactics to defraud them of a total of 1.5 lakh.

In the first case, a Sector-37 based woman was duped of 1.10 lakh by a man whom she befriended online.

The woman told the police that she had been interacting with a man named Leonardo Antonia on Instagram. On January 25, he told her that he had sent her a gift from UK. Later, she received calls from customs officials informing her that she needed to pay customs fee to receive the international delivery.

As a result, she paid 1.10 lakh for customs clearance, but never received the gift. Realising she had been duped, she contacted the police.

Another fake power bill scam

In another cyber fraud, a resident of Raipur Khurd lost 34,090 after believing a fake text message regarding an unpaid electricity bill.

The victim, Ravinder Kumar, informed the police that he owns an electronics shop in Raipur Khurd.

On January 21, he received a text message informing him that his electricity connection will be disconnected by evening due to non-payment of the December bill. Alarmed, he contacted the phone number mentioned in the message and was informed that he will get a call back soon.

After some time, another person called him and asked him download AnyDesk app and fill in his bank account details, following which two transactions of 100 and 14,548 were made. The caller then told him that the payment was not getting through and asked him for credit card details. As he shared the information, another transaction of 19,442 took place. On finding he had been defrauded, he lodged a police complaint.

Dhanas resident duped through OLX

In the third case, cyber criminals targeted a Dhanas resident through online market place OLX.

lost 5,200 to online fraudsters posing as CRPF personnel on pretext of shipping an Alto car.

In his police complaint, Sahil Ali said on January 26, he saw an advertisement on OLX for a Maruti Suzuki Alto. When he contacted the seller, he identified himself as Ashok Gupta, a CRPF personnel who has been transferred to Jaipur.

After the deal was finalised, Sahil was told that the car will be transported through army’s transport service, for which he was asked to transfer 5,200 to a bank account. Sahil said he was told that only 200 will be deducted for shipping while the rest will be refunded at time of delivery. On January 27, through another call, he was informed that he will have to pay 15,000 more for the vehicle to be shipped. It is then that he realised that he had been cheated and alerted the police.

Separate cases under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out