Three days on, Karnal man held for Ambala carjacking

The accused, a resident of Karnal, was arrested from Haridwar, but his aides remain at large ; police recovered the vehicle stolen in the carjacking
Police arrested a Karnal man held in relation to a carjacking in Ambala-Chandigarh highway. (HT File)
Updated on May 24, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Three days after at least four unidentified men robbed a Mahindra XUV 500 owned by a Shimla resident on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police on Monday arrested a suspect from Haridwar for his alleged involvement in the case.

The accused, Vikas Mann of Karnal’s Bala village, claims to be a law-graduate from a private university in Mohali and practising at Punjab and Haryana high court. He was presented before a court and sent to a day of police remand.

The car owner, Arun Kumar, was travelling to Chandigarh in his vehicle on Thursday night and another vehicle stopped in front of him on the highway near Kakru village. Four men threatened the victim with a weapon and later robbed him of his car.

Inspector Gaurav, station in-charge at the Baldev Nagar police station, said the car was recovered from Haridwar.

On being asked about his lawyer credentials, the inspector said, “The claim will be verified during his remand and the rest of the accused will be nabbed soon.”

