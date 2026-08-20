Three drug, arms rings busted, 9 held with 8 kg heroin, 8 pistols in Punjab

The Amritsar commissionerate police dismantled three drug and illegal arms supply networks, arresting nine accused and recovering eight illegal pistols, 8.536kg of heroin, and ₹12.95 lakh in drug money from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The recovered pistols include three .30 bore, four 9MM Glock and one .32 bore along with four live cartridges. (HT Photo)

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Those arrested have been identified as Darshan Singh, alias Channa (25), a native of Raniyan village and currently residing at Jand Peer Colony in Amritsar, Satnam Singh (46), of Manjh in Amritsar, Mahabir Singh (34), of Rajoke in Tarn Taran, Lovepreet Singh, alias Phula, alias Love (24), of Kartar Nagar in Amritsar; Harman Singh, alias Hamma (23), and Narinder Singh, alias Roba (26), both residents of Kale Ghanupur in Amritsar, Karan Singh, alias Karan (22), of Bhikhiwind village in Tarn Taran, Gurjant Singh, alias Ghudha (24), and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (21), both residents of Bhalla Colony in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include three .30 bore, four 9MM Glock and one .32 bore along with four live cartridges.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused in the arms and drug cases were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers, receiving illegal arms and heroin consignments and supplying them to other criminal elements. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved, and dismantle the wider drug trafficking and illegal arms supply networks, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing details of the first operation, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said that acting on specific information, police arrested Darshan and Satnam and recovered two illegal pistols from their possession. Based on the disclosures made by the arrested accused, their two associates, Mahabir and Lovepreet were also arrested and four illegal pistols were recovered from their possession, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details of the first operation, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said that acting on specific information, police arrested Darshan and Satnam and recovered two illegal pistols from their possession. Based on the disclosures made by the arrested accused, their two associates, Mahabir and Lovepreet were also arrested and four illegal pistols were recovered from their possession, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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All four arrested accused have previous criminal cases registered against them, including cases under the NDPS Act involving commercial quantities of heroin, the Arms Act and theft-related offences.

In the second operation, a police team apprehended Harman, Narinder and Karan, and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin, one pistol along with four live cartridges, ₹12.1 lakh drug money from their possession. Apart from recovering contraband, police teams have also impounded their motorcycle being used in criminal activities, he said.

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Gill said that in another operation, police teams arrested Gurjant and Gurpreet and recovered 5.01 kg of heroin, a pistol and ₹85,000 drug money from their possession. Both the arrested accused are real brothers and were allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking of heroin, he added.

Three separate cases— FIR no. 148 dated 13.08.2026 under Sections 25(6,7,8) of the Arms Act at police station Cantonment, FIR no. 191 dated 18.08.2026 under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at police station Chheharta and FIR no. 189 dated 18.08.2026 under Sections 21-C, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act at police station Chheharta in Amritsar — have been registered, added officials.