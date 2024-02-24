Three friends held after 28-year-old dies of drug overdose in Ludhiana

The Koom Kalan police arrested three persons after a 28-year-old man died allegedly of drug overdose in Haddiwal village. One of the accused, Dilpreet Singh of Kalgidhar Nagar in Machhiwara, who is a school teacher, is yet to be arrested. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Harman Grewal of Dashmesh Nagar village in Machhiwara, Navdeep Singh of Aadiana village in Machhiwara and Gurpreet Singh of Mannewal village.

The FIR has been lodged by the police on the statement of the father of the victim, stating that his son was a drug addict and used to consume drugs with his friends. On February 2, the accused took him along with them in their car. Later on, the body of his son was found near the banks of Sutlej river near Haadiwal village.

ASI Randhir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the family has filed a complaint against the accused, but the police were waiting for the autopsy report of the victim. After the doctors confirmed that the man had died of drug overdose, the police lodged an FIR.

The ASI added that a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR the police arrested three of the accused.