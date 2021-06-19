Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held for drug peddling in 2 separate cases in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Three held for drug peddling in 2 separate cases in Ludhiana

Special Task Force recovered 2.058-kg heroin and ₹7.5 lakh from them; one of the accused is a proclaimed offender in an assault case and another is facing trial in two rape cases
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:59 AM IST
The accused in custody of the special task force on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested three men in two separate cases of drug peddling on Thursday night and recovered 2.058-kg heroin and 7.5 lakh in drug money from them.

Two men from Hoshiarpur was arrested with 1.98-kg heroin, 7.5 lakh and an electronic weighing machine. The accused have been identified as Daljit Singh Bantu, 30, and Gurpeeet Singh Rinku, 24.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at Ludhiana unit of STF, said the duo was arrested near the Hoshiarpur Bypass in Phagwara. He added that they are both drug addicts and Daljit is already a proclaimed offender in a case of assault.

In another case, the STF arrested Ravi Vij, 30, of Kailash Nagar Road, with 78 gram heroin near Guru Vihar of Rahon Road. He is also facing trial in two cases of rape. The inspector said that Ravi confessed that he is a drug addict and indulged in peddling to fund his addiction.

Drugs case have been registered in both incidents. He added that they are questioning the accused to find out from where they use to procure heroin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP