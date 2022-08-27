Three held for firing at Kurukshetra woman

: Police have arrested three people, including a woman, on charges of attempt to murder, two days after a 33-yr-old female was injured in firing by an unknown person in Kurukshetra.

The accused have been identified as Chunna Lal of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Kumar and Nirmala Rani of Kurukshetra. Police have also recovered a country made pistol from their possession.

As per the police investigation, the victim, Radha, is the second wife of one Raj Kumar. His first wife Nirmala hatched the conspiracy to kill her as she was not happy with Radha’s relationship with her husband.

Nirmala took help of her brother Chunna Lal and his friend Sanjay to kill her. On the evening of August 24, Sanjay fled after firing a bullet on her head, police said.

As per the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered under sections 307 of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act at the Krishna gate police station against unknown accused.

The victim has been admitted to PGI, Chandigarh and her condition was said to be stable.