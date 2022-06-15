Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held for theft at house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10
Three held for theft at house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10

One of the accused in the theft case was using a portion of the Sector 10 house as an office, while another worked as the domestic help in the landlord’s house
Police arrested three people for an alleged theft at a house Chandigarh’s Sector 10. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 02:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have arrested three people for an alleged theft in a house in Sector 10.

The accused, Sanjeev Kumar of Sector 15, and husband-wibe duo of Narender and Rajni of Milk colony, Dhanas, allegedly stole household items after breaking into the rented accommodation.

The victim, Jaswinder Singh of Sector 10, said his family has lived in the rented accommodation for the last ten years. One of the accused, Sanjeev Kumar was using a portion of the house as an office, while Rajni worked as the domestic help in the landlord’s house.

Singh alleged that the accused broke into the house and stole household items on June 13. Later on during the course of investigation, police arrested the accused and recovered stolen items that include a sofa, four mattresses, a purse among other things.

Police have also impounded an autorickshaw bearing a Chandigarh registration number used in the crime. A case under sections 454 (trespass, house breaking), 380 (theft), 341 (wrongful restraint), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station

