Three held in Bilaspur firing incident

Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on a former Congress MLA on Holi. A case of attempt to murder under BNS Section 109 and section 3(5) (criminal act done by multiple people), and the Arms Act was registered. (iStock)

The arrested have been identified as Rohit Rana, 29, of Dharot village, Manjit Singh Nadda, 33, of Binaula village and Ritesh Kumar, alias Rishu, 24, of Rohin village of Bilaspur district.

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot at by unidentified bike borne assailants at his home in Bilaspur on March 14. He had sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the case. The team will be led by DIG, Central Range, under the supervision of ADG Gyaneshwar Singh, informed officials

According to the police, Ritesh helped the shooters to flee from the spot in his vehicle after the incident. The vehicle has also been impounded. While the role of two others is yet to be determined.