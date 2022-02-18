Three held with 13kg opium in Ludhiana

Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, three men were arrested with 13kg opium at a checkpoint on the Sidhwan-Swaddi Kalan Link Road on Thursday.

The accused – Jagtar Singh of Jagraon, Harjinder Singh of Sahnewal and Daljit Singh of Jagraon – have been arrested, and the truck they were travelling in has been impounded. The police also recovered ₹12,900, allegedly earned from the sale of drugs, from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Patil Ketan Baliram said, “Acting on a tip off, we stopped the truck, which was heading towards Jagraon, and found the contraband hidden in the truck.”

The SSP said Jagtar Singh is already facing trial in seven cases of drug peddling, Daljit Singh has been booked in two cases, and Harjinder Singh is booked in one case of drug peddling.

A case under sections 18, 25 and 29 of NDPS act has been lodged against the accused.