Three held with stolen ghee cartons, tins in Ludhiana

Three men were arrested for stealing 171 cartons and 10 tins of ghee on Thursday. The pick-up jeep that was being used to ferry the stolen material was also impounded.

The arrested accused are Davinder Kumar of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh of Bhatia Bet and Lal Singh of Tarn Taran. They were arrested near the Hambran Road, New Bypass Flyover, in Bagga Kalan village. The police recovered 10 cartons of ghee and three tins from the vehicle, while 161 cartons of ghee and seven more tins were found hidden near the bypass.

Davinder is a proclaimed offender in different cases of burglary and theft, while Lalu is proclaimed offender in a murder case registered at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.

Inspector Jasvir Singh, Laddowal station house officer, said the manager of the ghee company told us that the driver of the pick-up jeep had fled with a consignment.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 407 (criminal breach of trust), 473 (counterfeiting any seal, plate or other instrument for making an impression) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on April 24.

