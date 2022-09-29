Three injured in firing in Karnal village

: Three persons sustained bullet injuries when two groups indulged in a clash in Alipur village of Karnal district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Seva Singh, his two sons Gurdev Singh and Nakshatra Singh. The injured were taken to the civil hospital and their condition was said to be stable.

The incident took place when the victims were installing a gate of their house in a street. The rival group, who have been identified as Gurdev Singh and his family members, opposed them. After heated arguments, the two parties indulged in a clash and Gurdev shot at the victims, the family members of the victims alleged.

They said that the accused fired two rounds and Seva Singh, and his two sons received pellet injuries.

Ajaib Singh, in-charge of the Nissing police station said that a case has been registered against Gurdev, his wife Balvinder Kaur and his nephew Paramjit Singh under sections 307, 324, 452, 506 and 120 of the of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

