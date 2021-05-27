Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three KTF activists booked for killing gangster Sukha Lamme
Three KTF activists booked for killing gangster Sukha Lamme

Lovepreet and Kamaljeet were arrested on Saturday for their involvement in several heinous crimes in the past. Arshdeep, who is living abroad, is yet to be arrested
Gangster Sukha Lamme

Moga police have booked three activists of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) for killing gangster Sukha Lamme in June last year.

The accused have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Kamaljeet Singh of Dala village of Moga.

Lovepreet and Kamaljeet were arrested on Saturday for their involvement in several heinous crimes in the past. Arshdeep, who is living abroad, is yet to be arrested.

According to the FIR, the accused were booked on the complaint of a 38-year-old resident of Moga. The complainant told police that in June last year, he was going to Moga from Loppo village and when he reached near the bridge of Daudhar canal, he saw these accused throwing something in the canal.

He said recently he read in newspapers that the accused had murdered Sukha Lamme and threw his body into the canal.

A case under Section 302 (murder) has been registered against them at the Badhni Kalan police station.

Badni Kalan SHO Sandeep Singh said the accused are being interrogated by the CIA Moga.

