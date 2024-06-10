 Three members of Landa gang arrested for murder bid - Hindustan Times
Three members of Landa gang arrested for murder bid

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 11, 2024 05:04 AM IST

They had opened fire on an employee of a private firm, Kohli Sports Private Limited, for failing to pay extortion, claim police.

The Jalandhar police nabbed three associates, running an extortion racket, of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa’s group on Monday.

The accused in police custody in Jalandhar on Monday.
Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the police had received a complaint from Kohli Sports Private Limited that two motorcycle-borne individuals opened fire at its security officer Jatinder Singh indiscriminately in a bid to murder him at around 5:15 am on June 3. He said the accused were demanding a heavy extortion money from the factory owner and had been repeatedly calling them, threatening with dire consequences if they failed to pay.

Registering the case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 384 (extortion) of the IPC and other sections of the Arms Act, the police formed special investigation teams which identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy, Bhupinder Singh alias Bunty and Jagroop Singh alias Joopa, said Sharma.

According to the commissioner of police, Gurpreet Singh was arrested who confessed that after leaving his studies, he got involved with Yadwinder Singh alias Yada and Lakhbir Landa. Along with his associates in Tarn Taran, Gurpreet committed crimes such as robbery, extortion, illegal arms trade and was involved in several firing incidents, targeting prominent figures in the city, the police stated.

Sharma said four cases were already pending against Gurpreet, who had been changing his address frequently to evade arrest. “He continued committing crimes on the orders of Landa and Yadwinder. As many as 23 cases were pending against Bhupinder who was released this year after serving seven years in jail. Eight cases are pending against the accused,” he said.

Sharma further said the accused were tasked by their foreign-based handler with eliminating rival gang member. They were involved in cross-border weapon and drug smuggling and had been involved in 35 criminal cases. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has also been slapped, he added.

Meanwhile, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, while giving details about the arrested persons, mentioned on X that the police were committed to eradicating organised crime and maintaining peace in the state.

