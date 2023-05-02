3 awarded two-year jail for murder bid on teen in Chandigarh

A local court has awarded two-year jail to three men who had attacked an 18-year-old youth with a sharp-edged weapon at Manimajra in 2019. The court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Rajneesh also imposed a fine of ₹ 4,000 each on the convicts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Rajneesh also imposed a fine of ₹4,000 each on the convicts, Paras, Dishan, alias Gajan, and Shabid.

The victim in the case, Sonu, a resident of EWS Colony, Maloya, had told the police that he was going home from Manimajra, when some youths, including Paras and Shabid, waylaid him and demanded money.

When he turned them down, one of them snatched his mobile phone and another attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He had alleged that the accused had attacked him over an old enmity with the intention to kill him.

On his complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.