Three Nigerians held for duping woman of 7.6 lakh through matrimonial fraud

Police have arrested three Nigerian nationals for defrauding a city-based woman of ₹7.6 lakh through an elaborate matrimonial fraud.

The accused were identified as Emmanuel, Paulinus and Augustine, presently staying in Delhi. They were brought to Chandigarh on production warrants.

The woman told the police that she came in contact with one Vihaan Das through a matrimonial app and continued the correspondence through WhatsApp. Das claimed that he was an engineer and based in Edinburgh, UK. In May, he informed her that he will be coming to India to meet her. On May 17, she received a call from someone claiming to be a customs officer, who shared that Das had been detained at the Delhi Airport for carrying 90,000 pounds and will have to pay ₹1.90 lakh as penalty.

On various pretexts, the officer demanded more money and the complainant ended up paying ₹7.60 lakh, only to learn that she had been cheated. A cheating and criminal conspiracy case was registered at the Cyber Crime station in May and a probe was launched that led to the arrest of the three accused, said police.

Work-from-home scam: Another accused arrested

Making another arrest in the work-from-home scam wherein victims are tricked with remote jobs and asked to invest money for high returns, police have nabbed a Delhi resident.

The accused, Taufiq Alam, 24, is an engineer by qualification. Police have already arrested nine members of the gang in connection with three complaints. The latest arrest came on the complaint of a woman who was duped of ₹7.62 lakh, said police.

