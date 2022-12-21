Three of family feared drowned as car plunges into Chenab in J&K’s Doda

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 21, 2022 04:44 AM IST

Search operation underway after a car skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. Three members of a family are feared drowned. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Three members of a family are feared dead after their car skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at 5.40 am on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway in Gadsu near Pul Doda, they said.

Doda senior superintendent of police Abdul Qayoom said Manjeet Singh, aged around 32, his wife Soniya Singh, and daughter Sukhwinder, residents of Bhadarwah, were travelling in the vehicle (JK06A-6311), which was being driven at a high speed.

Personnel from police, army, state disaster response force, Chenab Rescuers and local volunteers reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched to trace the trio.

“After much difficulties, we recovered the badly mangled car from the river, but there were no bodies inside it. For now, we have called off the searches, but we will start afresh on Wednesday morning,” the SSP added.

