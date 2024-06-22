Three of family shot amid power supply dispute in Mohali

Three members of a family sustained critical gunshot wounds during a clash between two groups over power supply from a transformer at Kailon village, situated on Landran road, on Thursday night. Family members of the injured waiting outside Sohana Hospital. (HT)

The injured were identified as Lakhbir Singh, 39; Satnam Singh, 36; and Harwinder Singh, 32, all residents of Kailon village and cousins.

The accused, Parminder Singh and Jang Bahadur Singh, residents of the same village, fled the scene, prompting a police search.

According to police, Lakhbir sustained an abdominal bullet wound that damaged his small intestine, Satnam was hit in the lungs and Harwinder was shot in the arm after around five rounds were fired amid the altercation.

All three injured are receiving treatment at Sohana Hospital. Lakhbir underwent a three-hour surgery and will remain under doctors’ supervision for the next 72 hours, said Sarabjit Singh, a family member of the injured.

Gurvinder Singh, another relative, alleged that, “Lakhbir, my cousin, went to address the power supply issue from the transformer. He got into a confrontation with two villagers, Parminder Singh and Jang Bahadur Singh. By the time we arrived, Lakhbir had been shot. When Satnam attempted to intervene, they also fired at him. We ran to save ourselves.”

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal stated, “We have substantial leads and are close to arresting both suspects. As per preliminary probe, it appears a licensed weapon was used. Detailed investigation is underway.”

The two accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 27, 49 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.