Three Punjab girls make it to Air Force Academy

Three girls from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls, SAS Nagar, have been selected for pre-commission training at the prestigious Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Telangana). Their training will commence in July. Among them, Alisha is already under training at the Indian Naval Academy.

Cadets Harnoor Singh, Kritee S Bisht and Alisha hail from Pathankot, Nangal and Jalandhar. Congratulating them, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said their success would spur girls from the small towns and villages of Punjab to explore opportunities in serving the nation as commissioned officers in the defence services.

The NDA preparatory wing for girls at Mai Bhago AFPI was initiated by the state government last year. The training for the second batch has been going on since April, the minister informed.