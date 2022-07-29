Three rebel leaders return to BJP’s fold in Himachal
Rebel leaders – Urmil Thakur, Chetan Bragta, and Rakesh Chaudhary – who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party over being denied tickets by the party high command, returned to the party fold on Thursday.
Thakur, a former chief parliamentary secretary and the daughter-in-law of former BJP stalwart Jagdev Thakur, had defected to the Congress in 2014. Thakur, who has won the assembly elections in 1998 and 2007, had left the BJP after the part allotted a ticket to her brother-in-law Narendra Thakur, after he defected from the Congress.
Chetan Bragta, the son of former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta, had rebelled against the BJP after he was denied a ticket in the Jubbal-Kotkhai byelection. The assembly seat had fallen vacant after his father Narendra’s death. The party had fielded Neelam Seraik against Congress’ Rohit Thakur, while Bragta fought the elections as an independent candidate. Rohit Thakur won the bypoll, defeating Bragta with a margin of 6,293 votes.
Chaudhary, who had joined the Aam Aadmi Party, also returned to the BJP. The leader who belongs to the OBC ( Other Backward Class) community, had quit the party after he was denied a seat in the 2019 assembly polls.
The leaders were re-inducted into the BJP in the presence of state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, state president Suresh Kashyap, and general secretary Trilok Jamwal among others.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
