Three‘drug smugglers’ arrested after encounter in Mohali

Three drug smuggling accused were arrested after a brief exchange of fire a day after two police constables were injured in firing by the accused, police said on Monday. Officials had been searching for them since Saturday’s incident when smugglers fired at an anti-narcotics cell team during a naka on the Landran-Banur Road, injuring constables Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans said.

Officials also recovered a .32-bore firearm from the accused’s possession. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Later, two persons surrendered before the police but three others — Gagan, Jaskaran and Lakhwinder — were traced later in Industrial Area where the accused once again opened fire at the police team, drawing a retaliatory response, the SSP said.

Jaskaran and Lakhwinder sustained bullet injuries in legs. A bullet also struck the official vehicle of the station house officer (SHO), police said. The injured accused were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

Officials also recovered a .32-bore firearm from their possession. According to the SSP, the accused are residents of Gigemajra and Langoi villages in Mohali district. Police are verifying their criminal antecedents and investigating the role of other persons involved in Saturday’s attack.

Police said teams had conducted raids at multiple locations, including Amritsar, Ambala and Patiala, and had also searched the accused’s houses before tracking them down. Further investigation is underway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Past encounters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Past encounters {{/usCountry}}

Read More

January 17, 2026: Rana Balachauria murder accused Karan Pathak killed in encounter.

December 17, 2025: Another key accused in Rana Balachauria case neutralised in Lalru.

November 26, 2025: Four of Goldy Dhillon gang arrested after Dera Bassi shootout, 2 hurt.

November 13, 2025: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives hurt in gunfight, arrested on Ambala road.

November 10, 2025: Ranbir Singh Rana, aide of gangster Lucky Patial, hurt in Kharar encounter

June 15, 2025: Wanted gangster Sandeep Kumar injured after a shootout near the Mohali SSP office.