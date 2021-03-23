Tibetan govt-in-exile: Tsering, Aukatsang to battle it out for Sikyong’s post

Former speaker of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering and Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang will contest in the final round in the general election for the post of Sikyong, president of the Central Tibetan Administration.

Tsering had emerged winner in the preliminary round of the elections held on January 3, polling 24,488 votes. Aukatsang, who had been the Dalai Lama’s representative to North America and special advisor to the incumbent Sikyong, Lobsang Sangay, secured the second position with 14,544 votes. Eight people had contested in the first round for the top post. The final round of elections is slated for April 11.

CTA’s chief election commissioner Wangdu Tsering Pesur said, “We have also shortlisted 20 candidates and three volunteer candidates for Utsang, 20 candidates and one volunteer candidate for Dotoe and 20 candidates for Domey constituencies and four candidates each for the four schools of Tibetan Buddhist sects and Yungdung Bon Religion.”

Candidates have a 19-day window for campaigning, which will end on April 8. The 2021 general election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Tibetan Parliament is the third direct election of the Tibetan leadership since the complete devolution of political authority by the Dalai Lama in 2011.