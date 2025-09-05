Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile raise concern over China’s erasure of Tibetan identity

As Tibetans in exile commemorated the 65th Tibetan Democracy Day recently, the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile has once again raised concern over the Communist government of China’s continuous implementation of policies to eradicate the religious, cultural, linguistic identity of the Tibetan people. It also said that despite ongoing pressure and the continuous spread of false propaganda by the Chinese government on the international stage, many governments, parliaments, and organisations continue to extend their support and assistance to Tibet and the Tibetan people. (File)

The parliament-in-exile, in a statement said the Dalai Lama has continued to provide suggestions for the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict through negotiations. However, not only were these unpalatable to the ears of the Chinese leaders but also the government of China had never stopped even to this day its highly repressive policy of routinely harassing the Tibetan people.

“The communist government of China has never abandoned the implementation of its vicious policy to eradicate the religious, cultural, linguistic and so forth identity of the Tibetan people. In fact, it still continues to bring into play ever more brutal and worse policies for these purposes,” it said in a statement.

“On the other hand, over the last many decades, the Dalai Lama has continued to provide suggestions for the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict through negotiations. However, not only were these unpalatable to the ears of the Chinese leaders but also the government of China had never stopped even to this day its highly repressive policy of routinely harassing and tightly controlling all aspects of the movement and behaviour of the Tibetan people and other ethnic minority people under its authoritarian rule,” the Parliament said, adding that the Tibetan people in Tibet have remained steadfast in their ethnic identity and loyalty. This has been a source of reinforcement for the courage and determination of the Tibetan people living in exile.

“The Dalai Lama has not only blessed the Tibetan people with a democratic system that continues to thrive and flourish, but also ensured that the religious heritage, culture, language, and so forth which define our Tibetan national and ethnic identity continue to remain vibrant,” the Parliament-in-Exile said.

It also said that despite ongoing pressure and the continuous spread of false propaganda by the Chinese government on the international stage, many governments, parliaments, and organisations continue to extend their support and assistance to Tibet and the Tibetan people.

“For the future too, thanks to the Dalai Lama and the fully democratic system of the Central Tibetan Administration located at Dharamshala in the holy land of India, hopes remain high that Tibet and the Tibetan people will continue to draw interest and support, with the situation in Tibet remaining a matter of great global concern on a sustained basis, so that the Tibetan people in Tibet and in exile may finally be reunited,” the parliament-in-exile said in its statement.