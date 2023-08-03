Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Road crash in Himachal leaves one dead

ByPress Trust of India, Hamirpur
Aug 03, 2023 11:13 AM IST

A tipper fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, leaving the vehicle driver dead and two others seriously injured, police said on Thursday.

The tipper carrying gravel was on its way to Ghumarwin when the vehicle went out of control and fell into the gorge on Wednesday evening.

The vehicle driver identified as 35-year-old Arun Kumar got buried under the vehicle while his two companions were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the Ghumarwin hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem and a case has been registered.

