Police have arrested a tipper truck owner for allegedly kidnapping his driver, locking him inside an animal cage and thrashing him to avenge a prior assault.

Police have arrested a tipper truck owner for allegedly kidnapping his driver, locking him inside an animal cage and thrashing him to avenge a prior assault. (Representational image)

The police action came after a video of the assault, that happened on September 24, appeared on social media on Thursday. The victim, Prince, a resident of the Bahadurgarh Sadar police post area, was abducted from near his house on September 24, said police.

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The accused, Balbir Singh, and his accomplices allegedly bundled him into a car and took him to an undisclosed location, where he was locked inside an animal cage. He was subsequently beaten mercilessly and forced to touch his nose to the feet of the accused while being surrounded by his accomplices, according to police.

Parts of the assault were recorded on video, which later surfaced on social media, triggering outrage and prompting police action.

Police investigation has revealed that the assault was an act of retaliation stemming from an earlier dispute between Balbir and Prince.

The conflict reportedly arose after Balbir’s tipper overturned while being driven by Prince, leading to a confrontation. The tipper owner was allegedly assaulted during the altercation, following which a case was registered at the City Ropar police station on September 21.

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{{^usCountry}} Patiala superintendent of police Mohit Agarwal on Friday said police had booked Balbir Singh under Sections 140 (2) (kidnapping for ransom), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 190 (unlawful assembly with common object), 191 (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patiala superintendent of police Mohit Agarwal on Friday said police had booked Balbir Singh under Sections 140 (2) (kidnapping for ransom), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 190 (unlawful assembly with common object), 191 (rioting), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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“The case has been registered at the Sadar Patiala police station, and the main accused has been arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused involved in the incident,” Agarwal said.