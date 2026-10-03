...
...
Next Story

Tipper owner held for kidnapping, caging driver in revenge attack

The police action came after a video of the assault, that happened on September 24, appeared on social media on Thursday. The victim, Prince, a resident of the Bahadurgarh Sadar police post area, was abducted from near his house on September 24, said police.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026, 07:43:30 IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Police have arrested a tipper truck owner for allegedly kidnapping his driver, locking him inside an animal cage and thrashing him to avenge a prior assault.

Police have arrested a tipper truck owner for allegedly kidnapping his driver, locking him inside an animal cage and thrashing him to avenge a prior assault. (Representational image)
Police have arrested a tipper truck owner for allegedly kidnapping his driver, locking him inside an animal cage and thrashing him to avenge a prior assault. (Representational image)

The police action came after a video of the assault, that happened on September 24, appeared on social media on Thursday. The victim, Prince, a resident of the Bahadurgarh Sadar police post area, was abducted from near his house on September 24, said police.

The accused, Balbir Singh, and his accomplices allegedly bundled him into a car and took him to an undisclosed location, where he was locked inside an animal cage. He was subsequently beaten mercilessly and forced to touch his nose to the feet of the accused while being surrounded by his accomplices, according to police.

Parts of the assault were recorded on video, which later surfaced on social media, triggering outrage and prompting police action.

Police investigation has revealed that the assault was an act of retaliation stemming from an earlier dispute between Balbir and Prince.

The conflict reportedly arose after Balbir’s tipper overturned while being driven by Prince, leading to a confrontation. The tipper owner was allegedly assaulted during the altercation, following which a case was registered at the City Ropar police station on September 21.

“The case has been registered at the Sadar Patiala police station, and the main accused has been arrested. Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused involved in the incident,” Agarwal said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Based in Patiala, Karam Prakash is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, wherefrom, he covers the Malwa region of Punjab. With extensive reporting experience, he writes on a wide range of beats: health, agriculture, power, education, labour, governance and sports. His reporting focuses on public policy, grassroots issues and stories that impact people’s everyday lives. Before taking charge of the Malwa region, Karam had been part of The Tribune’s National Bureau, wherein he covered several Union ministries and parliament reporting on key policy developments at the national level. He also has significant experience in sports journalism, having covered major international sporting events, including the Olympic and the Commonwealth Games.

driverassaultpolicekidnapping
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Tipper owner held for kidnapping, caging driver in revenge attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks