Tokyo Olympics: Rousing welcome to women hockey players back home in Haryana

Amid beats of dhol, distribution of sweets and cheers, three players of the Indian women’s hockey team were given a rousing welcome on their arrival at their hometown Shahbad.

Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur and Navjot Kaurj reached Shahbad on Tuesday evening, where residents had made arrangements to welcome them. People showered them with flowers, and garlands of currency notes.

“They could not win a medal but are still winners as they won our hearts with their performance by reaching the semi-finals,” said Rani Rampal’s father.

Shahbad residents were elated as three girls of their town were part of the squad.

“We are happy with their performance,” said Navjot’s father Satnam Singh.

The players’ families said they have prepared food of their daughters’ choice to celebrate their return after a long gap.

The women’s hockey team had reached the semi-finals and also lost a bronze medal match to Great Britain but their families said their struggle will inspire more young players to take the legacy forward.