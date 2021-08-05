Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Vinesh’s uncle Mahavir Phogat blames poor coaching

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat lashed out at foreign coaches after she was defeated at the Tokyo Olympics by Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus in the 53-kg category on Thursday.

After Vinesh’s Olympics campaign ended in a heart-breaking exit, Dronacharya awardee coach and Vinesh’s uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat said: “I didn’t expect such a poor performance from her in the quarter final. She lost due to poor training by foreign coaches. I thought they will provide her good coaching as the government provided them all facilities.”

Nothing short of gold, says uncle

“It does not matter how many silver and bronze medals you have secured, it’s only gold that depicts our performance. Our family was expecting only a gold from her. Now, I will train her for the next four years so that she can win a gold in the next Olympics,” her uncle said.

Mahavir Phogat said he had trained his daughters Geeta and Babita and niece Vinesh, 26, with the aim to win only a gold.

Disappointed, but have faith in her: Mother

Vinesh belongs to Balali village of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. Her mother Premlata said she was disappointed but wins and losses are part of the game. “It was just a bad game for Vinesh. We have struggled a lot to make our daughter a gold medallist at the Olympics. We have faith in her and she will fulfil this dream in the next Olympics,” she said.

In the quarter final win, Vanesa, the reigning champion, took revenge from Vinesh at the international stage after facing a similar embarrassing defeat by ‘fall’ earlier this year in Ukraine.